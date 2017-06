WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health is concerned after a number of people may have come in contact with a rabid kitten.

The black and white kitten was found in May in Waterbury near the Wal-Mart on Route 69.

On June 3rd, the kitten was at the town-wide tag sale in Southbury at the “Whiskers Pet Rescue” booth.

Related Content: Waterbury Police warn residents of possible rabies exposure

The department is advising anyone who handled the kitten to see a doctor.