Connecticut ranks #1 of best states for working dads

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) – With 93% of dads with young kids working today, a new report from the the personal-finance website WalletHub ranked Connecticut as the best state for working dads.

WalletHub compared data for this report with 22 key indicators toward working dads. The data set ranges from average length of work day for men to child-care costs.

Best States for Working Dads Worst States for Working Dads
1 Connecticut 42 Arizona
2 Minnesota 43 Georgia
3 Vermont 44 Arkansas
4 Massachusetts 45 Idaho
5 New Jersey 46 Alabama
6 Rhode Island 47 Louisiana
7 Delaware 48 New Mexico
8 Wisconsin 49 West Virginia
9 District of Columbia 50 Nevada
10 New Hampshire 51 Mississippi

To see the whole 2017’s Best and Worst States for Working Dads report, click here.

 

