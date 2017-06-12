Connecticut Receives Federal Grant to Fight Opioid Crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy and members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation announced Monday that the state is receiving a $3.1 million federal grant to expand efforts combating the prescription opioid

crisis.

Funds from this grant will be used particularly to help provide youth and their families with access to long-term substance use treatment that focuses on recovery.

“Opioid addiction and prescription drug misuse is a disease that is impacting nearly every community and people of every background,” Governor Malloy said. “Children and young adults battling substance use need sustained services

for recovery to take hold because all the evidence shows relapses are common. This grant will enable us to develop much needed, long-term treatment to keep people on a road to recovery and support lasting success.”

Connecticut’s congressional delegation said in a joint statement “This grant will improve access to long-term treatment and recovery services for youth fighting to overcome substance use and mental health disorders. The opioid

crisis has made a grave impact on our communities, and unfortunately, children and young adults have not been spared. We’ve heard from families, health care providers, and those recovering from addiction- one-time, short-term

treatment is simply enough. These federal dollars will go towards the development of more sustainable, long-term treatment to help those struggling get on the right path towards recovery.”

The funding is being awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be used by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) to further the efforts of the ASSERT Project (Access, Screening and Engagement Recovery Support and Treatment).

In the first year of the four-year grant, recovery services will be offered to adolescents and young adults, as well as their families in Hartford, Norwich, New London, New Britain, and Waterbury. The program will expand in the second

year to include Bridgeport and New Haven.

“I want to thank our federal partners for supporting Connecticut’s work on opioids,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said. “While we’ve greatly improved prevention and treatment, we are still losing lives to overdose and addiction. For young

people particularly, it’s critical that we have treatment programs available to keep them on track after recovery. Their ages make them among the most unsuspecting victims, and we cannot afford to give up the next generation to addiction

and dependence.”

Through the efforts of the ASSERT project, treatment services will last on average six months and access to recovery support will last on average a full year. Currently, youth only have access to treatment services. ASSERT will help as

many as 192 youth each year and is expected to serve many more through the development of recovery supports for youth across the state.