Connecticut state trooper suspended after arrest in Groton

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Connecticut state trooper has been suspended pending an investigation into his arrest in Groton.

State police said on Monday that Jeff Meninno “has had his police powers suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.” State police would only say that he was arrested in Groton but did not specify what he was charged with.

Troopers added that Meninno’s “badge and gun have been confiscated and the matter has been referred to the Connecticut State Police Bureau of Professional Standards.”

Groton police have not released any information regarding the arrest at this time.

