Cruisin’ Connecticut – Celebrating Summer at Olde Mistick Village

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Mystic, home of Olde Mistick Village.

The village was started in 1963, with stores designed to represent a New England Village of about 1720. The variety of local shops offer some of the most unique items from around the world.

And what’s shopping without a little food? The village just opened a new restaurant, the “Jealous Monk” with 32 beer varieties on tap, and in their beer garden.

You can stop by for some retail therapy or check out their next event: a master woodcarvers display and sale, on July 8th at 9:30am.

Learn more about Olde Mistick Village, and visit today: 27 Coogan Blvd. Mystic, CT

