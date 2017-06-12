DIY Father’s Day gifts

(WTNH)- Father’s day is coming up and now’s the time to get the kids busy making their gifts for dad. Blogger and DIY expert Charlotte Smith appeared on CT Style to demonstrate some ideas:

1. Customized Cutting Board

Use an inexpensive wood burning tool and customize any wood cutting board! Trace a monogram or kids handprint or drawing and then go over with the wood burning tool.

2. DIY Wood frame

Transform scrap wood or an inexpensive board into a fun retro frame. Print pictures right from your phone onto vintage photo paper and then attach to the board with a clip.

3. Dad Rocks

There’s nothing like a cheesy pun to celebrate Dad! Send your kids out to gather some rocks, hot glue them onto a frame or have the kids decorate each one with craft paint. Either way, DAD ROCKS!