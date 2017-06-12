DIY Father’s Day gifts

By Published:

(WTNH)- Father’s day is coming up and now’s the time to get the kids busy making their gifts for dad. Blogger and DIY expert Charlotte Smith appeared on CT Style to demonstrate some ideas:

1. Customized Cutting Board
Use an inexpensive wood burning tool and customize any wood cutting board! Trace a monogram or kids handprint or drawing and then go over with the wood burning tool.

2. DIY Wood frame
Transform scrap wood or an inexpensive board into a fun retro frame. Print pictures right from your phone onto vintage photo paper and then attach to the board with a clip.

3. Dad Rocks
There’s nothing like a cheesy pun to celebrate Dad! Send your kids out to gather some rocks, hot glue them onto a frame or have the kids decorate each one with craft paint. Either way, DAD ROCKS!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s