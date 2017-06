(WTNH)–There is a plan in the works aimed at making it easier and faster for drivers in Connecticut to review their driver’s licenses.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will begin phasing in that new program on Tuesday.

Here’s how it works:

When you go to the DMV to apply for a renewal or state ID, you will be given a temporary paper card. Then, your actual license or ID comes in the mail.

Outside of Connecticut, 25 other states have already started doing this.