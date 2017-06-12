Driver identified in fatal motorcycle accident

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the driver who was killed in Saturday night’s crash that closed Route 20 in East Granby.

Connecticut State Police report that 37-year-old Christopher Litchfield succumbed to his injuries at Hartford Hospital while his passenger, Katrine Rose Verre, was also taken to the hospital for a serious injury.

Authorities have reported that both of them were traveling westbound on Turkey Hills Road when they collided with John Newman’s vehicle, which was traveling southbound on Metacomet Drive.

Newman was the only person in the vehicle and was transported for minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Garbalosa at (860)-534-1000.