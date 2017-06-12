Early dismissal for several Norwalk schools due to heat

Related Coverage Hot temperatures and low air quality for start of work week

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Several schools in Norwalk are having an early dismissal on Monday due to the heat.

Norwalk Public Schools tweeted that there will be an early dismissal for all four middle schools, along with Cranbury Elementary School, Kendall Elementary School, Naramake Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Silvermine Elementary School, Tracey Elementary School and Wolfpit Elementary School.

2-hour early dismissal TOMORROW due to heat for all 4 Middle Schools, Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey & Wolfpit. — NorwalkPublicSchools (@NorwalkPS) June 12, 2017

Students and staff are being dismissed early due to the heat.

Related: Hot temperatures and low air quality for start of work week

The school year ends for Norwalk Public Schools on Wednesday.