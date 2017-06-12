Early dismissal for several Norwalk schools due to heat

By Published:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Several schools in Norwalk are having an early dismissal on Monday due to the heat.

Norwalk Public Schools tweeted that there will be an early dismissal for all four middle schools, along with Cranbury Elementary School, Kendall Elementary School, Naramake Elementary School, Rowayton Elementary School, Silvermine Elementary School, Tracey Elementary School and Wolfpit Elementary School.

Students and staff are being dismissed early due to the heat.

Related: Hot temperatures and low air quality for start of work week

The school year ends for Norwalk Public Schools on Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s