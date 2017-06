EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor police want to remind everyone to be cautious about pets with the temperature climbing into the 90s this week.

Police said they already had to rescue a dog from a car in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart. It happened Sunday evening.

Police said the windows were barely down and they had to break into the car to give the dog water.

Police are using this as a reminder to remember about our furry friends in the warmer weather.