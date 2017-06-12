Extreme heat shattering car windows

(WTNH)–A parked car in the hot sun with the windows up can blow out your windshield or back glass. Dan Hovey of Turnpike Motors Autobody in Newington says the inside of your car can heat up like a greenhouse.

“A lot of times this year you will get 200-225 degrees inside the cars, and you turn the AC on and that’s it, shattered glass.”

If you cool it down too quickly, the contracting glass from the air-conditioner can cause cracking or complete failure, especially if it’s made vulnerable by sand and road grit.

“Any chip that you got over the winter ill blow your windshield right now,” Hovey said. “If you have any stone chips now currently, definitely call your insurance, put in a glass claim and most of the time you have a zero-dollar deductible they come right up to your house and they will change it for you.”

So how do you keep your windshield from falling victim to the heat?

When you first get in the car, roll down the windows and air it out, let the interior temperature become the same as the exterior, then put your air conditioner on for a minute or two with the windows halfway. Then roll them up and you should be good to go. Hovey says always look for the warning signs.

“You’ll even see things like a small chip turn into a big crack, or turn into a bigger crack you’ll see that grow this time of year. Sometimes the temper glass just explodes.”

Experts say the front windshield is designed never to explode, but only to crack. Only the back window can shatter to pieces from the heat.