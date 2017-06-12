Fairfield police investigate country club break in

By Published:
Rayquon Davis and Ismael Quintero

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Fairfield police have two men in custody after an alarm activation at the Brooklawn Country Club on Algonquin Road early Sunday morning.

When police arrived they say they found that 22-year-old Rayquon Davis and 22-year-old Ismael Quintero were inside of the main building at the club. Police chased them onto the golf course, where they were both taken into custody. Both men now face charges that include burglary, criminal trespass and interfering with an officer.

Both are now being held on a $5,000 bond with court appearances scheduled later in the month.

