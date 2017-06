FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — While working a road construction project at the intersection of South Road and Robin Road in Farmington, a construction crew struck a gas line mid-day Monday.

As a result of the leak, thirteen nearby homes had to be evacuated for a short period of time as the crew waited for CT Natural Gas to reach the site and cap the leak. The incident also closed the surrounding road until around 3:00 p.m.

No injuries were reported at the scene.