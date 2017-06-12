Glastonbury Police: Friday death no longer considered ‘suspicious’

- FILE - Glastonbury Police Cruiser (Photo: Twitter / GlastonburyPD)

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Glastonbury Police are no longer treating a death on Friday evening as “suspicious.”

The body of Thomas McAuliffer was found at a home on Woodhaven Road. Police say while the conditions during their initial response prompted the investigation to be labeled “suspicious”, many of those questions have been answered through reconstruction of the scene, interviews with witnesses, and the initial findings of an autopsy by the Medical Examiner’s office.

The official cause of death still has not be determined. Police say even though they are continuing to investigate this untimely death to determine how and why Mr. McAuliffe died, they are no longer considering this death to be suspicious in nature.

