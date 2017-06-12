Groton Police Search For Burglary Suspect

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)- Groton police are asking for the public’s help to find the man they say burglarized a convenience store in town. Police say the burglary happened on June 12 around 2:00a.m. Police say the burglary happened at the Veteran’s Convenience Store. The Veteran’s Convenience Store is located on Route 184 in Groton.

Police say the suspect is a man and he took off on foot. Police say the suspect took off in the direction of Toll Gate Road.

Police say if you have any information you should give them a call. The phone number to call is 860-441-6712. Police say you can always leave a tip through their Facebook page as well.