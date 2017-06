(CNN) — A private plane carrying actress Jennifer Lawrence had to make an emergency landing over the weekend.

The plane landed in Buffalo, NY, due to engine failure, according to People Magazine. The plane was mid-flight at 31,000 feet when one of the engines went out.

During the emergency landing, the plane’s second engine failed.

The 26-year-old actress was uninjured. She was flying home from Kentucky after spending time with her family. The flight was bound for the airport at Teterboro, NJ.