Katy Perry announces ‘American Idol’ auditions are officially open for new season

By Published:
Katy Perry
FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry attends the Chanel dinner in Santa Monica, Calif. Perry opened up about having suicidal thoughts during a marathon weekend livestream event. The pop star has been livestreaming herself since Friday, filming her life for anyone with an internet connection to see. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC)– The “American Idol” bus will hit the highway Aug. 17 beginning a nationwide search from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, to find the next musical superstar.

The hit TV show debuted 15 years ago, making it the same age as the youngest eligible contestants.

Music superstar Katy Perry, who will be a judge on the show, announced that auditions are open in a special video message today on “Good Morning America.”

Related: ‘American Idol’ to return on ABC

“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol.’ Auditions are open! So what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you. Head to American Idol dotcom for all of the details.”

For the first time in “Idol” history, singers can submit auditions online.

ABC announced the series will offer people the opportunity to submit audition videos on the shows site or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Twitter or Musically using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

A full list of your bus cities and dates can be found on americanidol.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s