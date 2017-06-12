Katy Perry announces ‘American Idol’ auditions are officially open for new season

(ABC)– The “American Idol” bus will hit the highway Aug. 17 beginning a nationwide search from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, to find the next musical superstar.

The hit TV show debuted 15 years ago, making it the same age as the youngest eligible contestants.

Music superstar Katy Perry, who will be a judge on the show, announced that auditions are open in a special video message today on “Good Morning America.”

“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol.’ Auditions are open! So what are you waiting for? I want to hear from you. Head to American Idol dotcom for all of the details.”

For the first time in “Idol” history, singers can submit auditions online.

ABC announced the series will offer people the opportunity to submit audition videos on the shows site or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Twitter or Musically using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

A full list of your bus cities and dates can be found on americanidol.com