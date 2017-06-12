Luis Barrios asylum case re-opened, Derby father will get day in court

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a lengthy chain of events, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced on Monday that the Board of Immigration Appeals has agreed to re-open the asylum petition for Derby immigrant Luis Barrios.

Barrios was facing deportation to his native Guatemala, but was granted a two-year stay of removal following intervention from Blumenthal. Blumenthal had requested that the BIA re-open Barrios’ case, giving him the opportunity to present his case for asylum before a judge and to seek permanent legal status in the United States.

“This decision gives Luis Barrios his day in court – an opportunity to present his case for asylum and to seek permanent legal status. I am confident that when presented the compelling facts in this case – the clear, immediate danger Luis Barrios would face if deported to Guatemala – the Board of Immigration Appeals will grant this asylum request,” said Blumenthal. “I am so deeply impressed with this family’s courage and strength. I am hopeful that this case will provide the Barrios family the lasting relief they need and deserve. I will continue to fight for comprehensive immigration reform to bring lasting change to our broken immigration system.”

His lawyer said in May that he arrived undocumented in 1992 and applied for asylum soon after in 1993, after escaping violence against his family in Guatemala. This new development in the case comes just over a month after Barrios was granted a 30-day reprieve just hours before he faced deportation on May 3, and was later granted a two-year deportation stay on May 12.