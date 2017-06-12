Milford homeless shelter receives $25,000 Grant

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beth-El Center in Milford has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Norma F. Pfriem Foundation. The grant will support efforts of transitioning its residents to permanent housing.

The Beth-El Center provides food and shelter for the homeless in the greater Milford area, and feeds up to one hundred persons daily in the soup kitchen. Toni Dolan, Executive Director of the Beth-El Center, said this grant will go a long way to helping residents get started in a new home.

We are honored to receive this generous and thoughtful grant which will have a huge impact on our residents’ shift to self sufficiency. When residents are moving out of the shelter to their own apartment, many times they leave with only what they arrived with. This funding will allow us to provide the items necessary for them to begin again in a new home.”

The grant will be used to purchase new household items, such as microwaves and toaster ovens, pots and pans, dishes and silverware, bedding and bath linens, and other domestic necessities needed for those transitioning to live

independently.

Attorney Matthew B. Woods, a Norma F. Pfriem Foundation Trustee said, “We are pleased to provide Beth-El Center with this funding for outplacement assistance to shelter residents who will be moving into their own permanent housing.”

The Beth-El Center is located at 90 New Haven Avenue in Milford. For more information on the Beth-El Center’s programs visit www.bethelmilford.org.