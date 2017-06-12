New Haven man shot during robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his leg after he was assaulted by two men early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 4:25 a.m., New Haven Police were dispatched to the area of Hurlburt and Rosette Streets in New Haven in response to a reported shooting. Officers located the victim, a twenty-four-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood. He told police he had been assaulted by two men, one of whom had pulled a pistol and demanded the victim’s cash and valuables.

The victim said he tried to grab the pistol from the robber, struggling for possession of the gun. The victim said that the gun fired during struggle, striking him in his lower right leg. The two men made off with the victim’s wallet, and fled from the scene.

Police describe the first suspect as a black man with his hair either in braids or with dread-locks. He wore a green Army-style vest over a red T-shirt and denim blue jeans.

The second man is described as a black man with short “wavy” hair. He was wearing a puffy black Northface® jacket and denim blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help police identify these two men, you’re asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316.