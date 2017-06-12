New Haven police search for suspect in bank robbery

By Published: Updated:
Surveillance photo of the People's Bank robbery suspect. (New Haven Police)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–  Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank inside a New Haven grocery store on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the People’s Bank branch within the Stop & Shop supermarket at 112 Amity Road to reports of a robbery.

The bank teller told officers she had given up an amount of cash to a man who demanded it. Police say no weapon was displayed or simulated. The robber then fled the area but it’s unknown if he was on foot or in a vehicle.

The robber is described as a white man who wore a button-down long-sleeved shirt, denim blue jeans, a camouflaged baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

Detectives say they are also looking into similarities between this robbery and two other bank robberies that happened in Shelton on an earlier date.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s