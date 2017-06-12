New Haven police search for suspect in bank robbery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank inside a New Haven grocery store on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the People’s Bank branch within the Stop & Shop supermarket at 112 Amity Road to reports of a robbery.

The bank teller told officers she had given up an amount of cash to a man who demanded it. Police say no weapon was displayed or simulated. The robber then fled the area but it’s unknown if he was on foot or in a vehicle.

The robber is described as a white man who wore a button-down long-sleeved shirt, denim blue jeans, a camouflaged baseball cap and dark sunglasses.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. They ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.

Detectives say they are also looking into similarities between this robbery and two other bank robberies that happened in Shelton on an earlier date.