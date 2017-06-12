News 8’s Gil Simmons attends Club Corvette of CT picnic

By Published:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons got the chance to check out some cool rides over the weekend.

Gil was at the annual Club Corvette of CT picnic which featured Corvettes of all years, models and colors on full display.

Around 70 cars were at the event with nearly 100 participants as they were gearing up for some summer car shows.

Gil also wants to give a shout out to Dave McDermott Chevrolet in East Haven for letting him test one of the Corvettes out.

Thankfully, Gil did not get any tickets while behind the wheel of the car.

