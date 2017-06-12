News 8’s Keith Kountz attends Wint Filipek Tennis Tournament

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 anchor Keith Kountz had the opportunity to spend time on the court with tennis players on Sunday.

Keith attended the Wint Filipek Sr. Memorial Tennis Tournament in Cheshire.

The event raises money for scholarships, with nearly $140,000 being raised over the past 14 years.

It features participants of all ages, with about 600 players taking part. The tournament ran from June 3 through June 11.

Those who are looking to send a donation to the tournament’s scholarship fund can do so here.