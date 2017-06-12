No residents displaced following New Britain garage fire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Following a brief garage fire in New Britain Monday morning, no residents of the adjacent house have been displaced.

At 1:28 a.m., the New Britain Fire Department responded to a report of a garage fire at 259 Clark Street in New Britain.

The garage was completely engulfed in flames and the heat was threatening the adjacent house. Sixteen firefighters brought the fire under control in eight minutes. The garage was destroyed and the house suffered minor damage to the exterior.

The fire is currently under investigation by the New Britain Fire Marshal‘s Office.

If you have any questions or information to share regarding the fire, you are encouraged to contact Fire Chief Thomas Ronalter at 860-209-6379.