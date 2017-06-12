North Haven small business owners hope for a boom in business

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Local businesses are hoping to see foot traffic when Amazon moves into North Haven. The former Pratt & Whitney site on Washington Avenue has been vacant for more than 15 years but not for long. Mike Libero with Libero Jewelers said, “Amazon is coming here bringing 1,800 workers so there is more influx of traffic with people coming to work.”

Libero Jewelers is moving to this new location on Route 5 down the street from Amazon’s future distribution center. Local businesses told NEWS8 they feed off of other companies from big to small.

Libero added, “We are a family business and we thrive off of other businesses so In this location there’s a restaurant, there is a ladies clothing store, there is Big Y across the street.” They are hoping to feel an amazon like boom in business and create more jobs. John Park with Husky Cleaners said, “Small businesses also create more jobs because when we get busier we have to hire the more people.”

Park told NEWS8 Amazon coming to North Haven will create a domino effect. “They need to dress up everyday or any item we can serve. I’m excited,” said Park. Richard Gambardella said, “It’s huge for all the businesses in town. It’s great for all of us.” It will take months to build the more than 800,000 square foot facility. From the get-go businesses are hoping for bigger crowds.

Breakfast Connections opened its doors three months ago. They are counting on the construction workers to stop in for breakfast. Gambardella added, “You are talking a year cleaning the site, doing all that rebuilding the whole place that a lot of people. A lot of working guys that’s who we thrive on.”