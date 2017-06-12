PA man sentenced to 19 years for Fairfield robbery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to an additional 19 years in prison for a kidnapping and theft of about $3 million worth of merchandise from a Connecticut jewelry store.

Timothy Forbes, of Allentown, had previously pleaded guilty for his role in the April 2013 heist. Prosecutors say the 35-year-old was one of five men involved.

Officials say four of the men broke into an apartment and brought two of the residents to a Fairfield jewelry store where they worked. After the workers opened the safes, the four men stole Rolex watches, jewelry and loose diamonds. Prosecutors say Forbes was the getaway driver.

The other four men have pleaded guilty and received various prison sentences.

Forbes was already serving 14 years for a jewelry store robbery in York County.

