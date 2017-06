(WTNH)–Flamingo are being spotted in North Branford. But not the way you’re probably thinking.

It’s “Pink Week” at Van Wilgen’s Garden Center. They are selling pink flamingoes. The money goes towards the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven.

The event was inspired by Bill Van Wilgen, who is a breast cancer and leukemia survivor.

“The problem is, cancer affects so many lives, and everyone wants to do their part,” he said.

Pink Week runs through June 18. The flamingoes cost $10 to purchase.