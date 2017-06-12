Record heat in Bridgeport Monday, hot again Tuesday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The temperature soared into the 90s in most of Connecticut on Monday. It was a record-breaking day in Bridgeport, where the temperature reached 93° at 2:59 PM, breaking the old record of 92° set in 1973. The record high temperature in Windsor Locks is still 97° (1973) as the temperature topped out at 96° on Monday.

The sweltering heat continues on Tuesday, and with it comes a scattered thunderstorm threat during the afternoon and evening. The best bet for thunderstorms in Connecticut is between 1 PM – 8 PM from west to east as cold front passes. There is a 5% chance of severe weather withing 25 miles of any point in the state. That may not seem like a high risk, but it’s close to what we saw a couple of weeks ago when there was a lot of hail and a tornado warning in western CT. I do not expect every town to get hammered by a thunderstorm, but those that do get hit could have strong winds and hail in addition to torrential rain and lightning.

If you live in a town that reached 90° on Sunday and Monday, there is a good chance that you will see 90° again on Tuesday. It may not be quite as hot as Monday if the storms develop and bring more clouds in the afternoon. It will likely be the first heat wave of 2017 in Bridgeport, and the second of the year in Windsor Locks. The last time there were two heat waves this early in the year in Windsor Locks was in 1976.

Cooler and drier weather is ahead for Wednesday. While it will not hit 90°, it will still be seasonably warm, with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. It will be noticeably less humid, too! I have a feeling Gil Simmons may call it a top-10 day!!

