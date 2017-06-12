Search resumes for teen swept away in Connecticut River

Related Coverage CSP & DEEP search for missing swimmer in Haddam

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A desperate search will resume Monday morning for a missing teenager who was swept away in the Connecticut River.

Search parties were out there late Sunday night searching for the teen. The brave 17-year-old is still missing after authorities say he tried to save another struggling swimmer.

On Sunday, multiple agencies converged at Haddam Meadows State Park. Just after 5 p.m., authorities say they got the call about the missing swimmer.

Witnesses told them another person was having trouble getting to shore, and that’s when the 17-year-old boy went to help, and was swept away. We don’t know what happened to the person he was trying to help, but we do know authorities are only looking for one person.

Crews will be searching the water looking for a teen who tried to help a struggling swimmer and then got swept away. @WTNH #Haddam pic.twitter.com/kedvqS0XFK — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) June 12, 2017

The Coast Guard, firefighters, and police spent hours Sunday combing the water by boat, dive teams, and even by the air. So far, nothing has turned up.

The teenager was not wearing a life-jacket.