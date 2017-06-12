Search resumes for teen swept away in Connecticut River

By Published:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– A desperate search will resume Monday morning for a missing teenager who was swept away in the Connecticut River.

Search parties were out there late Sunday night searching for the teen. The brave 17-year-old is still missing after authorities say he tried to save another struggling swimmer.

On Sunday, multiple agencies converged at Haddam Meadows State Park. Just after 5 p.m., authorities say they got the call about the missing swimmer.

Related: CSP & DEEP search for missing swimmer in Haddam

Witnesses told them another person was having trouble getting to shore, and that’s when the 17-year-old boy went to help, and was swept away. We don’t know what happened to the person he was trying to help, but we do know authorities are only looking for one person.

The Coast Guard, firefighters, and police spent hours Sunday combing the water by boat, dive teams, and even by the air. So far, nothing has turned up.

The teenager was not wearing a life-jacket.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s