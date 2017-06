SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating the death of an infant in Shelton Monday morning.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a 4-month-old infant was not breathing. Police and EMS then immediately responded to the home on Division Avenue.

The infant was then brought to a local hospital but was pronounced dead. The identity of the infant has not been released.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation.