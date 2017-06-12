Shoreline residents concerned about possible rail expansion

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Coastal communities are concerned about a shoreline rail expansion. People living in Branford and Guilford are upset about the possibility of two more tracks, a high speed rail, cutting through the towns.

A lot of towns in the northeast were built around the train tracks, that’s how important train travel was to the communities. So this federal plan to widen and change the train tracks in the northeast would affect homes and businesses in the heart of many cities and towns.

That’s exactly what people are afraid of in Guilford. The plan would double the tracks from two to four, meaning the government would have to take property next to the track. They would also have to do lots of blasting and people here worry what that would do to nearby wetlands, and their own well water.

Expanding from 2 tracks to 4 would mean big changes to Guilford, but residents say they’ve heard little from the federal government. pic.twitter.com/QEtfjy1HJC — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 12, 2017

People say the biggest problem is that even though the Federal Railroad Administration, the FRA, has met with state engineers, and they released a study about this in December, folks here along the shoreline just don’t know what to expect.

“The FRA’s way of dealing with the public and to involve the public has been to ignore them. There has been no outreach to the public what so ever. If there is communication, it’s from the communities who are both frightened and upset and confused about a project they only heard about by word of mouth,” said Rob Vavasour, Guilford resident.

Folks who live around there say that is already affecting property values. People are reluctant to buy houses that the government could then take and knock down. The whole upgrade has an estimated price tag of $135 billion and would cut 60-80 minutes off the Acela’s time from Boston to Washington. The local state senator, Ted Kennedy Jr., says he is assured by the state DOT that these changes are not going to happen.

But just last week, President Trump held events highlighting how important infrastructure improvements are to his administration.