State Police arrest 15-year-old for arson in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police arrested a 15-year-old male in connection to an abandoned house fire that occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, State Police received a report of an active fire at 8 Ridgewood Drive in Harwinton. They say during the investigation, firefighters from Harwinton and New Hartford assisted with extinguishing the house fire.

Police say after the investigation, it was determined that the house was abandoned and, due to the nature of the fire, Harwinton’s Fire Marshall’s Office requested assistance from the State of Connecticut Fire Marshall’s Office.

Officials say during the investigation and with help of the neighbors, a 15-year-old suspect was identified and a signed sworn confession was obtained by a trooper. They say it was determined that the 15-year-old had walked onto the property and lit off a sparkler and watched it extinguish, from there he fled not knowing the grass had caught on fire and spread to the abandoned residence.

Authorities say the juvenile is accused of the following charges, arson, possession of fireworks, simple trespass, and criminal mischief. They say he was referred to Torrington Juvenile Court to answer the charges.