Stop & Shop recall on two different pasta products

By Published:
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

(WTNH) — Stop & Shop is alerting its customers of a recall of two different pasta products.

Stop & Shop has voluntarily decided to recall two products from its shelves due to an undeclared allergen.

The supermarket company is Chef Boyardee’s Mini Pasta Shells and Meatballs, with a best by date of January 2018.

The other product is Stop & Shop’s store brand spaghetti and meatballs, with a best by date of January 2020.

Stop & Shop representatives say both items contain milk, but do not have milk listed in the nutrition label. The product is safe to eat if you do not have a milk allergy.

Customers who are allergic to milk products may return either of these two items for a full refund.

 

