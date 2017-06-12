Towns of Cheshire, Simsbury open cooling centers

CHESHIRE and SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Cheshire and Simsbury are taking action against an early summer heat wave by opening cooling centers across their towns.

Cooling stations will open at the Cheshire Senior Center, located at 240 Maple Avenue, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday, and at the Cheshire Public Library, located at 104 Main Street, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

In Simsbury, the town will operate cooling centers at the Simsbury Public Library, located at 725 Hopmeadow Street, from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at Eno Memorial Hall — 754 Hopmeadow Street — from 8:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“An early summer heat wave is upon us and any/all residents that do not have access to air conditioning please feel free to take advantage of these town facilities being operated as cooling stations,” said Cheshire Director of Emergency Management Jack Casner.

Cheshire officials advise that parents should monitor their children’s outdoor activities and sports, and be aware of any signs of heat stroke or distress, especially mid-day when the sun is hottest. Pets should be monitored, hydrated, and kept inside as well.

The Red Cross advises many prevention tips to stay safe in the heat:

(Source: RedCross.org)

Listen to a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service (NWS)

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Eat small meals and eat more often.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.

Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat