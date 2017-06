WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Waterford police are on the lookout for a couple of jewelry store thieves caught on camera. Police are trying to identify to men who they say went into Mallove’s Jewelers on Boston Post Road last Friday afternoon.

Police said the thieves took two watches and then left together in a black, four-door sedan.

Police said one of those watches was a Movado, which is worth about $700.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford police.