What’s Brewing: Tony awards, manspreading ban, and Trump wedding crash

(WTNH)- Bette Midler took home the best actress in a musical prize for “Hello, Dolly” at the Tony awards Sunday night. While accepting the award she rattled off a very long list of thank-yous before the orchestra started playing, trying to cut her off. The whole thing took over four minutes.The actress then continued her speech in the press room, taking the stage and immediately apologizing for all the names she somehow missed earlier. She ended her speech with a bang, declaring “Bette Midler for president!” and walking offstage.

President Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding reception in New Jersey Saturday night. The wedding party clapped and cheered when he showed up at his Trump National Golf Club. The couple had no idea he would be there.The newlyweds hugged the president and took some photos. Trump also signed a few “Make America Great Again” hats and gave them to the guests.

Ladies are you ever on a plane or a bus next to a guy who just doesn’t know how to keep his body parts to himself? We’re talking manspreading. Along with signs for ‘no smoking’ or ‘no littering,’ commuters in Madrid will soon see “o manspreading” sings. The transit agency in the Spanish city said it will post the signs on all buses asking men to keep to one seat and one seat only.

Someone just became a whole lot richer in California. At least one lucky person had all the winning numbers on Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot reached an estimated 447-point-eight million dollar prize. It’s unclear if the California player was the only winner. This year’s jackpot is the 10th largest awarded u-s lottery prize of all time!