Woman arrested on gun charges after road rage incident in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have arrested a woman after she allegedly pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident on Sunday night.

Police say at approximately 8 p.m., State Police troopers received a 911 call from a driver traveling on I-84 in Middlebury. The caller claimed that a woman had pointed a handgun at him in heavy traffic.

Troopers were later able to stop the suspect vehicle and detain the suspect, who was identified as Francheska L. Texidor, of Waterbury.

After an investigation, a stolen firearm was located in the vehicle and Texidor was arrested on a plethora of charges, including operating a motor vehicle without a license, breach of peace and criminal use of a firearm.

Texidor was later released on a $2000 bond and is due in Waterbury court on June 29th.