3 Milford schools locked down, park closed

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three schools in Milford are in lockdown, and a park is closed as police speak with an emotionally disturbed person Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 12:15 p.m., Milford police tweeted out that Eisenhower Park, located off of North Street (Route 121), is closed, as well as the attached facilities, dog park, and trails off of West River Street.

Local and state police are in contact with an emotionally disturbed person, but the scene is still active.

At 12:40 p.m., police tweeted that the Mathewson School on West River Street, the Orange Avenue School, as well as Platt Technical High School are in lockdown due to the situation occurring in the vicinity of the schools.

Milford Public Schools released a statement advising parents not to come to the schools at this time. They say students will also not be released until Milford Police Dept. gives  the all clear.

The full statement from Milford Public Schools reads below:

The Milford Police Dept. notified us of a situation evolving at Eisenhower Park that is requiring police presence. As a preventative measure, Orange Avenue Elementary and Mathewson Elementary schools were placed on lock down at approximately 12:45 p.m.

There is no immediate threat to either school but we took this measure as a precaution. Milford Police are at the school to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our students and staff.

We are advising parents NOT to go to the school at this time. As a precaution, students will not be released until Milford Police Dept. gives us the all clear.

Updates will be made to the parent communities as soon as they become available from the Milford Police Dept.

Thank you for your patience and support.”

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as they become available.

