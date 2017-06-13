$6.65M settlement reached in Christmas fire that killed 5

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2011 file photo, firefighters investigate a house in Stamford, Conn., where an early morning fire left five people dead. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city will pay $6.65 million to settle one of three lawsuits filed by the family of three girls who died in a Christmas morning house fire that also killed their grandparents.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed when it was announced last month but are contained in Stamford Probate Court papers obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media.

The 2011 fire killed 7-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, 9-year-old Lily Badger and their maternal grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson.

The city had been accused of failures in inspecting renovations at the home.

The probate papers show the city will pay $3.87 million to the children’s estates. Attorneys’ costs amounted to $2.52 million. The settlement also includes a $250,000 annuity for the Stamford chapter of the Girl Scouts of America.

