‘A Reason to Ride’ Motorcycle Event Raises $34,000 for Veterans

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the beautiful weather we’ve been having, it’s time to hit the open road. Now is also the time of year many bikers come together to support their community at events like ‘A Reason to Ride,’ which was held this past Sunday in Plainfield, Conn.

“A Reason to Ride is one of the most important motorcycle rides in our state,” said attorney John Haymond, of the Haymond Law Firm, who is one of the major supporters of the event.

“We average at least 850 bikes to a thousand bikes and about 1,300 to 1,500 participants,” said Dan Martin, the chairman of A Reason to Ride, which was started 19 years ago by his father Chuck.

The ride covers about 50 miles through towns like Jewett City, Voluntown, Preston and Norwich. The purpose is to raise money to help veterans with things like rent, utility bills and medical expenses.

“We know veterans when they try to get support either through the VA or the civil service Marines, there are times when it takes a little longer than anticipated, so our organization as a nonprofit kind of helps to fill that void,” Martin explained.

“I’m so proud to be part of the motorcycle and the veteran community,” Haymond said. “This is our way of saying thank you for giving your service to our country.”

Haymond Law has been a major part of the motorcycle community for more than 30 years.

“This time of year we do an inordinate amount of work on behalf of the motorcycle community because we developed a true expertise when it comes to representing motorcyclists,” Haymond explained. “Most of the people in the office have been riding motorcycles for their entire lives.”

“John’s been amazing,” said Martin. “He brings more than just coming here for the day of the event. We partner with him all year long.”

This year's A Reason to Ride raised $34,000 for veterans.