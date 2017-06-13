Authorities to continue search for body of missing Meriden teenager

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities will continue the search on Tuesday for the body of a Meriden teenager who disappeared in the Connecticut River.

17-year-old Jay Agli jumped into the river off of Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday. He apparently did so in an attempt to rescue his sister who had been swept off of a sandbar and was struggling in the current.

Agli’s sister was later picked up by a nearby boater.

Related Content: Search now a recovery mission for teen swept away in Connecticut River

Authorities are now calling their efforts in regards to the teenager a “recovery effort,” as apposed to a rescue attempt.

