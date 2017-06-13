Bankers mentor high school students in New Haven

Hillhouse High School in New Haven (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten Hillhouse High School students celebrated the school’s mentoring partnership with Key Bank in New Haven on Tuesday.

The program pairs students with a bank employee to discuss anything from academics, career plans, and even money management.

“This is a really great program. I’ve never heard of something like this. I think this is their first time doing it and it went amazing for the first time so next year when we come back and do it again, it’s just going to get better and better,” said Kyera Toney.

“She and I just clicked from the beginning. We seem to have a lot in common and she’s just a joy to be with,” said Karen Crane, Communications Manager for Key Banks CT and MA Market and Kyera’s Mentor.

The mentoring program launched in February and hopes to gain more recruits this coming fall.

