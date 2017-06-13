Blumenthal and DeLauro lead letters asking for increased Black Hawk funding

Related Coverage Deal between U.S. and Saudi Arabia could bring Connecticut jobs

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) — President Donald Trump‘s proposed budget permits 48 new helicopters for the National Guard, 12 short of the 60 helicopters originally expected for the year.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro led letters written to the Senate and House of Representatives Defense Appropriations Subcommittee to increase the budget $327 million above President Donald Trump’s proposal.

The letters specifically request for 15 additional UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters. They state that the increase in number of helicopters, “will address urgent Army readiness concerns, accelerate modernization of the National Guard fleet, and provide substantial savings by procuring at the most efficient rate.”

Related Content: Deal between U.S. and Saudi Arabia could bring Connecticut jobs

Senator Blumenthal’s letter was signed by 10 U.S. senators, and Representative DeLauro’s letter was signed by 20 U.S. representatives.

The letters state that Black Hawks are “the core of Army aviation and we must continue to support and modernize it.”