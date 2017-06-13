Body of missing teen recovered in Connecticut River

HADDAM, Conn.(WTNH)– The body of the Meriden teen who went missing in the Connecticut River in Haddam has been recovered Tuesday.

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police said that the body of 17-year-old Jay Agli was recovered at 11:46 a.m. by the State Police Dive Team in the Connecticut River.

Agli’s body was recovered south of Haddam Island, off of Haddam Meadows State Park, near where he went into the water on Sunday. Police say Agli had gone into the river to assist his 19-year-old sister, who had fallen from a sand bar into the water. His sister was picked up by a nearby boater.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and the cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner.