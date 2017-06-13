Bridgeport has third earliest heat wave on record

It has not been a very warm spring, but this mid-June heat wave is one of the earliest on record in Bridgeport. The temperature reached 90° in most of Connecticut, including Bridgeport, for the third straight day. That makes it an official heat wave, and the first of the year in Bridgeport. The last time a Bridgeport heat wave started in June was in 2012, but that was at the end of the month. There was a heat wave from June 8-10, 2008, and that is the earliest on record in Bridgeport. There was also a heat wave from June 8-11, 1984. This year’s heat wave is the third earliest in the calendar year for Bridgeport. Records date back to 1948. Typically, heat waves at the Shoreline arrive in July and August after Long Island Sound warms and mid-summer heat is established in the Northeast.

The heat wave also featured a record high temperature on Monday. The high on Tuesday was a couple of degrees shy of the record set in 1961. The heat wave in Windsor Locks was the second one this year. The last time, and only time since 1905, that there were two heat waves this early in the calendar year in Windsor Locks was in 1976.

If you’re looking for relief, you’ll get it on Wednesday as seasonable and much less humid weather arrives. It will get even cooler late in the workweek. Some humidity returns over the weekend, but there is no 90° heat in the 8-Day forecast.