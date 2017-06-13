Cruisin’ Connecticut – Father’s Day Open Cockpit at New England Air Museum

open cockpit at new england air museum windsor locks ct

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Windsor Locks home of the New England Air Museum.

With more than 105 aircraft, the museum displays the rich history of aviation in Connecticut. It’s “Open Cockpit Day” on Father’s Day, where you can experience the thrill of being in the pilot’s seat.

Bradley Airport was built to defend Hartford during WWII, and then became the commercial airport that we know today. The museum came along in 1959, collecting all of the history of Connecticut’s aviation.

The museum features the nation’s oldest aviation artifact: a balloon basket flown by Professor Silas Brooks, over Hartford in 1854. He’s like the predecessor of the Wizard of OZ. Beyond all of the Sikorsky and Pratt and Whitney connections at the museum, you’ll see WWII gliders, that were built in what are now piano factories in Deep River and Essex. Those gliders were used as training aircraft for D-Day.

Families can visit the museum and get into the cockpit of jet fighters, WWII aircraft, helicopters and more. Learn more about the deep history of aviation in Connecticut, and get your tickets for Father’s Day Open Cockpit at the New England Air Museum. Visit the museum: 36 Perimeter Rd., Windsor Locks, CT

