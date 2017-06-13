Deals for dad for the last-minute shopper

Related Coverage DIY Father’s Day gifts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Father’s Day is this weekend. If you are still looking for gift ideas, we are stretching your dollar with where some of the best deals can be found. Fatwallet.com released a long list of ideas. Depending on what your budget is and what dad wants, there may be a few good ideas for you here.

Home Depot has a Milwaukee tool combo deal that’s on sale for $99 bucks, it was $240.

Walmart has a Braun Series electric shaver with up to $60 in rebates available.

Advanced Auto parts is offering 15% off any order with the coupon code: “AAP15OFF”

Here’s another good one, Ace Hardware has an electric smoker for $150, but when it’s in your cart it drops by another $20 bucks.

For shoes, Puma has 50% off sale items and free shipping and if any of the men in your life like PlayStation, or maybe it’s for you, there are 9 days of deals going on that started on the 9th and goes through the 17th.

These are just a few ideas from a very long list. Full list is below:

18 Father’s Day Deals to Nab Before June 18 – These are the best deals for Dad according to the deal hunters at FatWallet.com.

Lowe’s offering 100s of Tool Discounts for Dads, including: 40% off select tools, 30% off Little Giant Ladders, 50% off Mechanics Tool

Also, Lowe’s shoppers can get an 11% rebate card after purchase at select stores (so if there is a Menard’s in your area, you’re local Lowe’s is matching their rebates) – see list of store codes at com

Playstation “Days of Play” Sale features 9 days of sales pricing on limited edition PS4 bundles, 2017 video games and controllers

Sears has 1000’s of Father’s Day Gifts on sale for up to 65% Off. Prices start at $1.49! Most include free in-store pickup or free shipping on $49+

Staples has an Amazon Echo 2-pack for $279.98 + Free Shipping … get one for Dad and one for yourself at the lowest price available

Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 43”, 128GB, Intel Core m3 in Silver for $549.99 (was $799.99) and it’s $449.99 w/ EDU Coupon for students and teachers!

Walmart has Braun Series Electric Shavers on sale starting as low as $39.09 with up to $60 in Mail-in-Rebates available

Ace Hardware offers the Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smokerfor $149.99. In-cart, the price drops to $129.99.

Home Depot offering a Milwaukee Tool Combo featuring the M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo W/ Free Battery for $99.00 (was $239.99)

Home Depot has the Honeywell 5.5-Gal. 5.5-Peak HP Wet Dry Utility Vacuum with Blower Kit for $45.32 (was $90.63)

Advance Auto Parts is offering 15% off any order with coupon code. Shipping is free on orders over $75.00 and there is also free in-store pickup

Patagonia is offering 30% Off Best-Selling Jackets, Shirts, Pants and More with free shipping on orders over $75

PUMA is offering 50% Off Sale Items and free shipping

Eastbay offering 15% off $75 site wide with free shipping

Paul Fredrick offering White Non-Iron Pinpoint Dress Shirt + Free Monogram and Free Tie for $24.95 with FatWallet exclusive coupon (was $89.50)

Oakley is taking 50% Off Clearance Apparel, footwear & Accessorieswith the discount shown on the product page and receive free shipping

Best Buyhas TomTom Spark Cardio Fitness Watch for $124.99 (was$249.99) with free shipping

Take the kids for a ride of their life – Backcountry has the Weehoo iGo Two Tag Along Bicycle Trailer for 30% off at $364.99 and free shipping

BONUS SAVINGS TIP: ebates.com lists more than 20 stores doubling rewards by offering up to 12% cash back from now until Father’s Day. Stack up the savings!