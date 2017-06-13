Debris closes Route 9 in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 9 is closed in Old Saybrook Tuesday afternoon because of debris.

The Department of Transportation says that Route 9 is closed between exits 3 and 2 on both sides because of debris. The incident was reported at 2:36 p.m. It’s unclear what the debris is from.

Debris – OLD SAYBROOK #RT9 South 0.36 miles before Exit 2 (RTE 154) at 6/13/2017 2:40:30 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) June 13, 2017

The road is expected to reopened in two hours or less.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and consider an alternate route.