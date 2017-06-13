DEEP headquarters busy monitoring air quality

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of people are looking for ways to beat the heat throughout the summer. This means beaches and pools will be popular spots all season.

During the summer’s hottest days, the people at Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s headquarters are busy monitoring the quality of air in the state.

They say this time of the year is normally the worst for people with heart and respiratory problems.

“…We definitely see it more in Connecticut beginning in June, really peaking in August and some of those warmer Septembers is where it really starts to trail off,” explained DEEP Assistant Director of Air Planning Paul Farrell.

He says the air quality in the hot weather months is so bad because of electricity produced by power companies along with so many cars being on the road.

That combination along with the heat creates hazy conditions often seen as temperatures rise.