Eversource to expand natural gas lines, may cause traffic delays

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Utility giant Eversource is expanding its natural gas lines across Connecticut, and that may cause traffic delays in some areas.

The first phase of the 17-mile-long multi-million dollar project kicked off yesterday.

According to the New Haven Register, the project will connect existing gas mains in Wallingford and in Middletown.

Eversource will also add natural gas service in Durham and expand service to Middlefield.

The final phase of the project is slated to begin in Spring 2019.

Eversource says it will work closely with towns to minimize traffic disruptions.